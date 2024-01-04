GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. CM Stalin inaugurates women’s hostels, fisheries infrastructure

January 04, 2024 05:46 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurating projects at the Secretariat.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurating projects at the Secretariat. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday, January 4, virtually inaugurated ‘Thozhi’, a State government-run hostel for working women at Tambaram Sanatorium.

The hostel, with a capacity to accommodate over 460 people, was constructed by the Tamil Nadu Working Women’s Hostels Corporation at a cost of ₹18 crore, an official press release said.

The Tamil Nadu government had already constructed ‘Thozhi’ hostels at Guduvancheri in Chengalpattu district and in Tiruchi, and had also renovated hostels for women at Adyar in Chennai, Perambalur, Salem, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, Vellore and Villupuram.

Ministers T.M. Anbarasan and P. Geetha Jeevan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were present during the event at the Secretariat.

In another event, Mr. Stalin virtually inaugurated six new and four renovated fish landing centres, established at a cost of ₹134.29 crore.

He also inaugurated new buildings constructed by Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University at a cost of ₹11.65 crore. Minister Anitha R. Radhakrishnan and senior officials were among those present during the event.

