Stalin inaugurates welfare schemes in Kolathur

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handing over Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board house allotment letter to a beneficiary at Gowthamapuram in Chennai on Monday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handing over Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board house allotment letter to a beneficiary at Gowthamapuram in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday inaugurated 840 housing tenements constructed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board at Gowthamapuram in Kolathur Assembly constituency at a cost of ₹111.80 crore.

During a visit to his Assembly constituency on Monday evening, Mr. Stalin laid the foundation stone for construction of anganwadi centre, library and park facilities at a cost of ₹1.95 crore, an official release said.

He inaugurated that the pipe-laying work for drinking water supply undertaken by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board at Vetri Nagar at a cost of ₹78.44 lakh.

The Chief Minister visited the MLA’s office at Jawahar Nagar, where he distributed educational assistance to students of Arulmigu Kapaleeswarar Arts and Science College.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru, Minister for MSMEs T.M. Anbarasan, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Mayor R. Priya, MPs Kalanidhi Veeraswamy and R. Girirajan were present.


