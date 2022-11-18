Stalin inaugurates web page containing collection of digitised version of V.O.C.’s books, letters

November 18, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday inaugurated a special web page to honour late freedom fighter ‘Kappalottiya Thamizhan’ V.O. Chidambaranar to mark his 150th birth anniversary.

The web page (https://www.tamildigitallibrary.in/voc), hosted by Tamil Virtual Academy, features books, ephemera, documentaries and rare photographs that were collected from government and other agencies as well as from private individuals, an official release said.

The Chief Minister also released a special commemorative issue to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the freedom fighter. Minister for Information M.P. Saminathan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.