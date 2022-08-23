Stalin inaugurates various training schools

These six Archaka Training Schools are located in Chennai, Madurai, Palani, Srirangam, Tiruchendur and Tiruvannamalai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday virtually inaugurated six revamped Archaka Training Schools and other training schools in three more temples across the State. These six Archaka Training Schools are located in Chennai, Madurai, Palani, Srirangam, Tiruchendur and Tiruvannamalai.

Mr. Stalin also inaugurated the Odhuvar Training School in Arulmigu Mariamman Temple at Samayapuram, a Nagaswaram and Thavil Musical Training School in Arulmigu Nageswaraswamy Temple in Kumbakonam and a training school for teaching Nalayira Divya Prabhantham in Arulmigu Nachiar (Andal) Temple at Srivilliputhur, an official release said.

Besides, the CM handed over admission letters for some students enrolled in these schools. Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.