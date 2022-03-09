Stalin inaugurates various facilities at Saint-Gobain plant

Windows line, Urban Forest, float glass plant were opened

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated a float glass plant, an integrated windows line and the Saint-Gobain- SIPCOT Urban Forest at the Saint-Gobain plant in Sriperumbudur on Wednesday.

Mr. Stalin was also given a tour of the facilities. He inaugurated the facilities in the presence of Benoit Bazin, CEO of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and B. Santhanam, CEO, Asia Pacific and India Region, Saint-Gobain.

The facilities, set up at an investment of ₹500 crore, will provide employment to over 200 persons and take the cumulative investment at the plant to more than ₹3,750 crore, the company said in a press release. Globally, the facility is the group’s single-largest investment destination. The float glass plant has an extended capacity of 130% now, and would meet the emerging needs of architectural, automotive (including electric vehicles) and solar applications, the release said. The windows line is the world’s first and Asia’s largest fully integrated facility. Spread over 10,000 sq. metres, the line will have an annual production capability of one lakh windows by the end of 2022.

The creation of the Saint-Gobain-SIPCOT urban forest demonstrated the Group’s commitment to biodiversity, the company said. Close to 60,000 trees, spanning over 40 resilient native species, had been planted across three lakh sq. feet of space. “Ably supported by SIPCOT, this unique initiative will give rise to more such public-private partnerships. With this Urban Forest, Saint-Gobain is committed to the Tamil Nadu Government’s “Green Tamil Nadu Mission” to increase the state’s green cover to 33%,” the release said.