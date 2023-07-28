Stalin inaugurates upgraded facilities at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium

July 28, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the upgraded hockey stadium, Olympic-standard synthetic turf and Kalaignar Centenary Pavilion, built at a total cost of ₹16 crore, in the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium here on Friday.

The renovated infrastructure and their inauguration comes ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 tournament, scheduled to commence on August 3. Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, City Mayor R. Priya, legislators and senior officials were also present.

In another event, Asian Chess Federation deputy president Bharat Singh Chauhan called on Mr. Stalin in his camp office in the city on Friday and handed over the ‘Man of the Year Award’ for conducting the 44th International Chess Olympiad last year.