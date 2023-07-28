HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stalin inaugurates upgraded facilities at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium

The renovations were performed at a total cost of ₹16 crore ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 tournament, scheduled to commence on August 3

July 28, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Cheif Minister M.K. Stalin unveiling a statue of hockey players at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Egmore on Friday.

Cheif Minister M.K. Stalin unveiling a statue of hockey players at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Egmore on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the upgraded hockey stadium, Olympic-standard synthetic turf and Kalaignar Centenary Pavilion, built at a total cost of ₹16 crore, in the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium here on Friday.

The renovated infrastructure and their inauguration comes ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 tournament, scheduled to commence on August 3. Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, City Mayor R. Priya, legislators and senior officials were also present.

In another event, Asian Chess Federation deputy president Bharat Singh Chauhan called on Mr. Stalin in his camp office in the city on Friday and handed over the ‘Man of the Year Award’ for conducting the 44th International Chess Olympiad last year.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.