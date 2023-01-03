ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin inaugurates sports infrastructure

January 03, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin felicitating badminton player J. Jerlin Anika.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday virtually inaugurated sports infrastructure on the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University campus at Melakottaiyur in Chengalpattu district at a total cost of ₹15.60 crore.

A 400-metre-long synthetic athletics track, a gymnasium and a residential quarters for teachers have been set up on the campus. Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister felicitated table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal, who was recently given the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, and badminton player J. Jerlin Anika, who won the Arjuna Award.

Mr. Stalin handed over appointment orders to 11 candidates, who have been granted jobs on compassionate grounds in the Energy Department. Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji and senior officials were present on the occasion.

In another event, the Chief Minister chaired a meeting of officials to review the steps being taken to control the movement of illegal drugs and ensure road safety in the State. Mr. Irai Anbu, Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu and senior officials were present.

