Stalin inaugurates sports facility, hostels in Kolathur constituency

November 23, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday inaugurated various welfare projects in his Kolathur Assembly constituency implemented at a cost of ₹9.02 crore and unveiled the foundation stone for various new projects to be implemented at an estimated cost of ₹38.98 crore.

Mr. Stalin inaugurated badminton courts in Theeti Thottam set up at ₹1.27 crore and distributed sports equipment to students and also inaugurated hostel for college students in Venus Nagar constructed at a cost of ₹7.75 crore, an official release said.

The Chief Minister unveiled the foundation stone for storm-water drain project to benefit Venus Nagar, Jayanthi Nagar at ₹19.56 crore and to improve amenities in school run by the Greater Chennai Corporation in Bandar Garden at ₹4.37 crore. Under Singara Chennai 2.0, amenities in the schools are to be improved at ₹4.99 crore.

Infrastructure in the Primary Health Centre on Paper Mill Road, in the ration shop on Pallavan Salai, Night Shelter on Theeti Thottam IV Street, George Colony Park on Gurusamy Street and K.K.R. Avenue Park on Pallavan Salai are among the list of development schemes to be implemented in Kolathur Assembly constituency at a cost of ₹38.98 crore.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare R.S. Rajakannappan, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Mayor Priya Rajan, MPs Kalanidhi Veeraswamy and R. Girirajan, and MLA Thayagam Kavi were present.