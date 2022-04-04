Stalin inaugurates smart classrooms at Anna Institute of Management

The institute offers training to State and Central govt. officers

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin inaugurating a building at Anna Institute of Management in Chennai on Monday. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Finance and Human Resources Management Minister and V. Irai Anbu, Chief Secretary, look on. | Photo Credit: S.R.RAGHUNATHAN

The institute offers training to State and Central govt. officers

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday inaugurated two new buildings at the Anna Institute of Management constructed at the cost of ₹8.74 crore, which includes smart classrooms.

The institute, established in 1981, offers training to officers of Government of Tamil Nadu, Government of India, other State governments and Public Sector Undertakings.

At present there are 10 classrooms and 48 accommodation rooms at the institute and the Chief Minister inaugurated the two buildings which include 6 smart classrooms and 15 new accommodation rooms with air conditioning, an official release said.

Minister for Finance & Human Resources Management Palanivel Thiaga Rajan; Chief Secretary and Director of Anna Institute V. Irai Anbu; Dayanand Kataria, Additional Secretary, Public Works Department; Mythili K. Rajendran, Secretary, Human Resources Management Department and other government officials were present on the occasion.