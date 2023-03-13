ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin inaugurates renovated head office of CMWSSB, control centre

March 13, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurating the control room at Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board head office on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday inaugurated the new monitoring and control centre for Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply And Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) set up at a cost of ₹1.13 crore. He inaugurated the renovated head office of the CMWSSB at a cost of ₹24.92 crore.

With the monitoring and control centre, the loading of water in lorries and their movement could be monitored with GPS, an official release said. The CM also inaugurated the redesigned portal for CMWSSB -https://chennaimetrowater.tn.gov.in.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu and Chennai Mayor R. Priya were present.

