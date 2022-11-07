Stalin inaugurates power sub-stations, transformers

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 07, 2022 17:30 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurating projects in Chennai on Monday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday virtually inaugurated 14 power sub-stations and 57 transformers and unveiled the foundation stone for eight sub-stations.

The 14 new sub-stations in Chengalpattu, Chennai, Erode, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Vellore were installed at a total cost of ₹373.22 crore, an official press release said.

The 57 new transformers with enhanced capacity have been installed in Chengalpattu, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Erode, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Ranipet, Thanjavur, Theni, the Nilgiris, Tiruchi, Tirupathur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruppur, Thoothukudi, Vellore, Villupuram and Virudhunagar districts at a total cost of ₹91.57 crore.

The eight new 110 Kv sub-stations are to be installed in Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Karur and Thanjavur districts at a total cost of ₹130.18 crore.

Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present on the occasion.

Mr. Stalin also chaired a meeting at the Secretariat to review the functioning of the Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department. Food Minister R. Sakkarapani, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and senior officials were present.

