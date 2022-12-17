Stalin inaugurates photo exhibition on K. Anbazhagan

December 17, 2022 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday inaugurated a three-day photo exhibition at Anna Arivalayam, as a part of birth centenary celebrations of former Minister and former General Secretary of the DMK K. Anbazhagan. According to a release, the exhibition, organised by Covai Subbu, features photographs from Anbazhagan’s life and various events and meetings he participated and pictures of Periyar, Anna, M. Karunanidhi, and Mr. Stalin. Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan, M.P. T.R. Baalu, K. Anbazhagan’s son A. Anbuchelvan and grandson MLA A. Vetriazhagan and other family members were present.