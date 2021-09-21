Stalin inaugurates park, ration shop in Kolathur

Public outreach: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the inauguration of a ration shop in Kolathur on Monday.

CHENNAI

21 September 2021 01:13 IST

CM distributes prizes, certificates to 157 students

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday unveiled various welfare schemes in Kolathur constituency, which he represents in the Assembly.

The schemes were implemented at a cost of ₹83.55 lakh, an official release said.

Among the facilities inaugurated were an integrated child development centre, a playground, a ration shop, and a park.

Advertising

Advertising

The Chief Minister planted saplings near the ration shop and distributed certificates and prizes to 157 students, who had completed their Tally course.

He distributed welfare schemes to beneficiaries at the Kolathur MLA’s office.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Chennai North MP Kalanidhi Veerasamy, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar MLA Thayagam Kavi, and Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation Gagandeep Singh Bedi were present.