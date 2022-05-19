Stalin inaugurates painting exhibition on one year of governance 

CM also opened archeological exhibition highlighting Keeladi, Porunai and Kodumanal

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the painting exhibition on his government’s achievements at VOC Ground in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday inaugurated a painting exhibition highlighting the State government’s achievements in the last year and an archeological exhibition throwing light on the findings of excavations in Keeladi, Porunai, Kodumanal and Mayiladumparai at the V.O.C. Park Ground here.

Accompanied by his cabinet colleagues and senior bureaucrats, he inaugurated the painting exhibition. The 130-plus exhibits showed what the DMK government had achieved in the last year, since assuming office in May 2021.

Beneath each of the paintings, was displayed the name of the artist and their designation. Many paintings showed that the artists were school students.

Paintings on ‘Naan Mudhalvan’, free power connection to one lakh farmers, Chief Minister’s inspection at Sri Lankan refugee camp, Chief Minister distributing relief materials to people at a health camp, ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’, the announcement declaring the celebration of Rajendra Chola’s birth anniversary as a government function, ‘Meendum Manjalpai’ campaign were on display.

Mr. Stalin then went around the archeological section of the exhibition that also had on display three dimension models of sites where important discoveries were made and stucco art replicating the findings.

The Adichanallur section had exhibits showing the timeline of excavations, map, photographs of important findings. Likewise, the Sivakalai section had an exhibit of the aerial view of the Srimoolakarai burial ground, brick structure found in Korkai and a three-dimensional model of the same showing layered bricks and broken terracota structures.

The Mayiladumparai section had materials showing how ancient the site was and its antiquity vis-a-vis other important sites in the country. This section also had displays showing the original findings – earthenware used in last rites, other artefacts, bangles, burial vessels, etc. The highlight of the section was the three-dimensional model replicating the site where 3,200-year-old paddy grains were found.

After he left the exhibition venue, Mr. Stalin’s wife Durga Stalin also visited the site going through almost every painting and exhibit in both the sections. Sources in the district administration said the painting exhibition and archeological exhibition would be open for public for the next seven days.