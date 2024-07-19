Stalin inaugurates over 950 classrooms, science labs in schools

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday virtually inaugurated 956 new school classrooms, 12 science labs and new buildings for the School Education department constructed in various locations across the State at a total cost of ₹264.15 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

While 515 new school classrooms have been constructed in 106 State-run high and higher secondary schools spread over 26 districts across the State, 441 have been constructed in 176 State-run primary schools spread over 25 districts, an official release said.

In another event, Mr. Stalin handed over laptops to students of schools run by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department and secured admissions to pursue higher education in prestigious institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

These students have obtained admissions into the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras, National Institute of Technology in Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu National Law University and National Institute of Fashion Technology.

The CM also virtually inaugurated new buildings constructed for the Prison and Correctional Services Department. These buildings have been constructed in Chengalpattu and Villupuram districts at a total cost of ₹9.45 crore.

Ministers S. Regupathy, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were also present on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.