Stalin inaugurates new police, fire stations; new buildings

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday virtually inaugurated new infrastructure constructed for the Police, the Fire and Rescue Services and Forensic Sciences Departments in various locations across the State.

A total of 169 housing units for police personnel, two police stations and new buildings for the department have been constructed at a cost of ₹56.26 crore. The new police stations have been constructed at Rameswaram port in Ramanathapuram district and at Veerapandi in Tiruppur district.

Seven fire stations and 10 quarters for fire personnel have been constructed at a total cost of ₹18.78 crore. The new fire stations are in T. Nagar and Manali in Chennai district, Meenakshi Amman temple and Kallikudi in Madurai district, Kollimalai in Namakkal district and Thiruvaiyaru and Thirukattupalli in Thanjavur district.

A lab has been constructed for the Forensic Sciences Department at a cost of ₹3.75 crore in Thanjavur, an official release said. Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, Home Secretary Dheeraj Kumar, Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal and senior officials were also present.

