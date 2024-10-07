GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stalin inaugurates new police, fire stations; new buildings

Published - October 07, 2024 09:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurating projects on Monday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurating projects on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday virtually inaugurated new infrastructure constructed for the Police, the Fire and Rescue Services and Forensic Sciences Departments in various locations across the State.

A total of 169 housing units for police personnel, two police stations and new buildings for the department have been constructed at a cost of ₹56.26 crore. The new police stations have been constructed at Rameswaram port in Ramanathapuram district and at Veerapandi in Tiruppur district.

Seven fire stations and 10 quarters for fire personnel have been constructed at a total cost of ₹18.78 crore. The new fire stations are in T. Nagar and Manali in Chennai district, Meenakshi Amman temple and Kallikudi in Madurai district, Kollimalai in Namakkal district and Thiruvaiyaru and Thirukattupalli in Thanjavur district.

A lab has been constructed for the Forensic Sciences Department at a cost of ₹3.75 crore in Thanjavur, an official release said. Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, Home Secretary Dheeraj Kumar, Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal and senior officials were also present.

Published - October 07, 2024 09:12 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.