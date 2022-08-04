Stalin inaugurates new buildings

CM flags tractors with farm equipment to benefit farmers.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin flags off new tractors and farm equipment at the Secretariat in Chennai on Thursday, August 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday, August 4, 2022, unveiled new buildings constructed for various departments and also flagged off tractors with farm equipment that are to be hired out to farmers in need.

Mr. Stalin virtually inaugurated new buildings constructed for the Revenue and Disaster Management Department constructed at a total cost of ₹30.73 crore, an official release said. These buildings have been constructed in Chennai, Coimbatore, Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar districts.

The Chief Minister also flagged off tractors equipped rotavators and nine tyne cultivators from the Secretariat campus. A total of 185 tractors, 185 rotavators, 185 nine tyne cultivators and other equipment have been procured by the Agricultural Engineering Department at a total cost of ₹22.34 crore.

These tractors and farming equipment are to be hired out to farmers at nominal hire charges fixed by the government. Mr. Stalin virtually unveiled new buildings for housing sub treasuries constructed at a total cost of ₹2.11 crore in Chengalpattu and Kallakurichi district.

Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.