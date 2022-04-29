Stalin inaugurates new buildings
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday virtually inaugurated new buildings constructed for the Department of Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi from the Secretariat.
These buildings have been constructed in Erode, Karur, Thanjavur and Virudhunagar districts at a total cost of ₹6.96 crore, an official release said. Information Minister M.P. Saminathan, Handlooms Minister R. Gandhi and senior officials were present.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.