Stalin inaugurates new buildings

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday virtually inaugurated new buildings constructed for the Department of Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi from the Secretariat.

These buildings have been constructed in Erode, Karur, Thanjavur and Virudhunagar districts at a total cost of ₹6.96 crore, an official release said. Information Minister M.P. Saminathan, Handlooms Minister R. Gandhi and senior officials were present.