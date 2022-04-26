Stalin inaugurates new buildings

The Chief Minister also inaugurated new ‘registration districts’

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin unveiling new buildings for Commercial Taxes and Registration Department. Courtesy: DIPR | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday virtually unveiled new buildings constructed for the Commercial Taxes and Registration Department in various districts at a total cost of ₹8.14 crore.

Mr. Stalin also inaugurated new ‘registration districts’ in Perambalur, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Tiruvallur and Tiruvarur.

Minister for Rural Development KR. Periakaruppan, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy, Commissioner for Commercial Taxes K. Phanindra Reddy and senior officials were also present on the occasion.