Stalin inaugurates new buildings

26 October 2021 01:36 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday virtually inaugurated new buildings for Finance and Social Welfare departments.

The new buildings and treasuries for the Finance department were constructed in multiple locations at a cost of ₹15.11 crore, while the new buildings for Social Welfare department in various districts were constructed at a cost of over ₹11 crore.

Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan, Minister for Human Resources Management Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.