Stalin inaugurates Kalaignar Centenary Park, Chennai’s latest green space

Chennai has got another green space, after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the Kalaignar Centenary Park on Cathedral Road on Monday evening.

A 10,000-sq.ft glass garden, a horticultural museum, a 500-m zipline, a musical fountain show, and an aviary are among the features in the new green space near the U.S. Consulate in the city. Mr. Stalin laid the foundation stone for the construction of the park in February. The park has been constructed on a 6.09-acre plot of land, which was, until recently, in the possession of the Agri Horticultural Society.

The Tamil Nadu government began the legal process to reclaim the land in 1989, and after a 33-year battle, took possession of the property, which has been valued around ₹1,000 crore. After the land was transferred to the Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops Department, the Chief Minister announced that the park would be developed there at a cost of ₹25 crore.

Ministers Duraimurugan, Udhayanidhi Stalin, K.N. Nehru, K. Ponmudy, E.V. Velu, M.R.K. Panneerselvam, S. Regupathy, K.R. Periakaruppan, M.P. Saminathan, P. Geetha Jeevan, Ma. Subramanian, P.K. Sekarbabu, Govi. Chezhiaan, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj participated. Chennai Mayor R. Priya, MPs Dayanidhi Maran and Thamizachi Thangapandian, Legislators S. Sudharsanam, Thayagam Kavi, A. Vetriazhagan, N. Ezhilan, Dha. Velu, S. Aravind Ramesh, and A.M.V. Prabhakara Raja, Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, and senior officials were also present.

Tickets for entry to the park and other activities can be obtained here.