Stalin inaugurates iTNT hub, school buildings, renovated fishing harbour

May 15, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday virtually inaugurated the i-Tamil Nadu Technology (iTNT) hub, hostels and school buildings, and a renovated fishing harbour, among others, in various locations across the State during a series of events in the Secretariat in Chennai.

The iTNT hub would coordinate efforts to use artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain technologies, among others, to solve complex challenges in the State. The hub has been established on the Anna University campus in Chennai at a cost of ₹54.61 crore. While the Union government has contributed 50% of the funds, the T.N. government has spent 37%, and industries have contributed 13%.

Minister for Information and Technology Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, and senior officials were present. The CM also virtually inaugurated new hostels, school buildings, and Eklavya model residential schools constructed in various locations at a total cost of ₹82.02 crore in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj.

The CM inaugurated the fishing harbour in Cuddalore Old Town, which was renovated at a cost of ₹100 crore. He also virtually inaugurated new buildings constructed for the Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department in Cuddalore, Erode, Kanniyakumari, Mayiladuthurai, Salem, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram districts at a total cost of ₹314.89 crore.

Appointed newly-recruited land surveyors

In another event in Kalaivanar Arangam on Wallajah Road, Mr. Stalin handed over appointment orders for newly-recruited land surveyors and draughtspersons in the Revenue and Disaster Management Department. A total of 698 land surveyors and 224 draughtspersons have been recruited recently. He also inaugurated a photo exhibition organised by the department.

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Information Minister M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, and senior officials were also present.