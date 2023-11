November 15, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday virtually inaugurated several infrastructure for the Dairy Development Department in various parts of the State, constructed at a total cost of ₹12 crore. Ministers E.V. Velu, M.P. Saminathan and T. Mano Thangaraj and senior officials were also present.