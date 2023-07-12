ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin inaugurates housing units in Vellore

July 12, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - VELLORE

The 400 sq.ft. housing units have a living room, bedroom, kitchen and attached washroom, each costing ₹10.91 lakh

The Hindu Bureau

Vellore Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian, V. Amalu, MLA (Gudiyatham) and other officials at the housing quarters which inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated through videoconference 304 housing units constructed by Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) in Bathalapalli village near Pernambut town in Vellore.

Officials of TNUHDB said that each house, which was built at a cost of ₹10.91 lakh, in 400 sq.ft with a living room, bedroom, kitchen and attached washroom. Facilities for electricity and water supply have also been provided in the housing quarters.

Divided into seven blocks, each housing block is a three-storey building with 43 houses. For each house, ₹7 lakh was contributed by the State government; ₹1.50 lakh by the Centre and remaining cost of ₹2.41 lakh by the beneficiaries. 

The new housing quarters has a sewage treatment plant, underground drainage system, borewells, storm-water drains, sumps for piped water supply and Over Head Tanks (OHTs). Bitumen-topped roads have been laid within the housing quarters with adequate walking tracks for residents.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the occasion, Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian, V. Amalu, MLA (Gudiyatham), S. Geetha, Executive Engineer (EE), TNUHDB (Vellore) and K. Venketaraman, Tasildar, Pernambut taluk, participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US