Stalin inaugurates housing units in Vellore

July 12, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - VELLORE

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated through videoconference 304 housing units constructed by Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) in Bathalapalli village near Pernambut town in Vellore.

Officials of TNUHDB said that each house, which was built at a cost of ₹10.91 lakh, in 400 sq.ft with a living room, bedroom, kitchen and attached washroom. Facilities for electricity and water supply have also been provided in the housing quarters.

Divided into seven blocks, each housing block is a three-storey building with 43 houses. For each house, ₹7 lakh was contributed by the State government; ₹1.50 lakh by the Centre and remaining cost of ₹2.41 lakh by the beneficiaries.

The new housing quarters has a sewage treatment plant, underground drainage system, borewells, storm-water drains, sumps for piped water supply and Over Head Tanks (OHTs). Bitumen-topped roads have been laid within the housing quarters with adequate walking tracks for residents.

On the occasion, Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian, V. Amalu, MLA (Gudiyatham), S. Geetha, Executive Engineer (EE), TNUHDB (Vellore) and K. Venketaraman, Tasildar, Pernambut taluk, participated.