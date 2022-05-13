Stalin inaugurates godowns and buildings

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurating new buildings. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

He also handed over financial aid of ₹25,000 to 21 writers to encourage their literary talents

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in a virtual event on Friday inaugurated 12 godowns and new buildings constructed for Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation and Tamil Nadu Warehousing Corporation at a cost of ₹35.82 crore.

These godowns have been constructed in Erode, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur and Tiruvannamalai districts. Food Minister R. Sakkarapani and other senior officials were present.

In another event, Mr. Stalin also handed over financial assistance of ₹25,000, in the first phase, for 21 writers selected by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department to encourage their literary talents.

Toda women felicitated

The Chief Minister also felicitated Toda women, who had secured coveted positions in the National Tribal Craft Mela, 2022, which was held recently in Bhubaneshwar, Odish. Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj and other senior officials were present.