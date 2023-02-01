ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin inaugurates functioning of newly installed coal unloading machines

February 01, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated the functioning of the newly installed coal unloading machines for the Thoothukudi Thermal Power Station from Chennai.

The Shore Unloaders have been installed at the power station at a total cost of ₹325 crore, an official release said.

These machines would help to unload coal faster, and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited to save up to ₹80 crore a year, it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Geetha Jeevan, Minister for Electricity V. Senthil Balaji, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.

At another event, the Chief Minister chaired a meeting to review the Tamil Nadu State Policy for Women-2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US