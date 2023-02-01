Stalin inaugurates functioning of newly installed coal unloading machines

February 01, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated the functioning of the newly installed coal unloading machines for the Thoothukudi Thermal Power Station from Chennai.

The Shore Unloaders have been installed at the power station at a total cost of ₹325 crore, an official release said.

These machines would help to unload coal faster, and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited to save up to ₹80 crore a year, it said.

Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Geetha Jeevan, Minister for Electricity V. Senthil Balaji, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.

At another event, the Chief Minister chaired a meeting to review the Tamil Nadu State Policy for Women-2023.