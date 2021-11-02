Stalin inaugurates exhibition on freedom struggle

Event held to mark 75 years of Independence

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday inaugurated an exhibition of photographs titled “Viduthalai Poril Thamizhagam” to commemorate the 75th year of Independence.

The exhibition, being organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations at Koyambedu Bus Terminus, is open to public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will be on till November 7.

The exhibition has prints of cartoons drawn by poet Subramanya Bharathi in the India magazine, a section on the contribution of women in the freedom struggle, a section from the archives showing old maps of Chennai, Rock Fort in Tiruchi, Cuddalore Fort and Vellore Fort, pictures of all manimandapams of freedom fighters maintained by the department and a section on visits of Mahatma Gandhi to Tamil Nadu with contributions from the Roja Muthiah Research Library.

Photos from The Hindu

The section of photographs published in The Hindu include those of Mahatma Gandhi’s meeting in January 1937 at the Hindi Prachar Sabha; C. Rajagopalachary, popularly known as Rajaji, presenting his first Budget in the Assembly in September 1937; a protest by women at Rattan Bazaar where police dragged and arrested them in March 1931.

Photographs relating to the Salt March to Vedaranyam in Tiruchi and at Thiruvaiyaru too find a place on this panel.

TNPSC aspirant B. Akshaya, who hails from Dindigul, said she was impressed by the coins section and the one on women freedom fighters.

“I have learnt about some of them, but this exhibition wants me to learn more about the lives of people like Mayakka, Anjalai ammal, Leelavathi and K.P. Janaki ammal.

Mr. Stalin flagged off a mobile exhibition on the life and contributions of freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaram Pillai, which would be taken to schools and colleges.

The vehicle, apart from carrying photographs, would have short documentaries that would be shown to students during weekdays.