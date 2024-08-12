GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stalin inaugurates drinking water projects, civic amenities

Published - August 12, 2024 06:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin virtually inaugurated projects worth ₹769.97 crore at the Secretariat on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday virtually inaugurated 103 new projects. Drinking water projects, underground sewerage projects, classrooms, primary health centres, parks, were among them.

These projects had been completed in various locations across the State by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department at a total cost of ₹769.97 crore.

The water supply scheme completed at ₹298 crore for the Nagercoil Municipal Corporation by Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board is expected to benefit over 3.20 lakh people. The TWAD has also completed an integrated drinking water project at ₹162.43 crore that would benefit 250 rural habitations in Theni district.

Nine projects worth ₹167.28 crore were completed by Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB). A total of 79 projects were completed by the Directorate of Municipal Administration at a total cost of ₹109.58 crore. Eleven projects were implemented at ₹28.42 crore by Greater Chennai Corporation. The Directorate of Town Panchayats completed a project at ₹3 crore.

The Chief Minister also unveiled the foundation stone for 30 more new projects that are to be implemented at a cost of ₹1,192.45 crore. He flagged off 68 new vehicles for the CMWSSB. He also handed over copies of G.O.s announcing the intention to constitute Karaikudi, Namakkal, Pudukkottai and Tiruvannamalai Corporations to elected representatives from those local bodies.

In another event, Mr. Stalin virtually inaugurated new buildings and hostel for Government Law College in Ramanathapuram at ₹76.60 crore. He also inaugurated sports complex for Dr. Ambedkar Government Law College at Pattaraiperumbudur in Tiruvallur district established at ₹1.57 crore.

Ministers K.N. Nehru, E.V. Velu, S. Regupathy, KR. Periakaruppan, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, Chennai Central MP Dayanidhi Maran, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were present during these events in the Secretariat.

