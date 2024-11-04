T.N. CM Stalin inaugurates coworking space for students, entrepreneurs in Chennai

A state-of-the-art ‘Mudhalvar Padaippagam’, a coworking and learning space, was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in his Assembly constituency, Kolathur, on Monday (November 4, 2024). About 40 people could use the coworking space and about 50 students could use the learning space at any given time.

Located on Jagannathan Street at Agaram in Kolathur, the ‘Mudhalvar Padaippagam’ has been established jointly by the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority under the North Chennai Development Programme at a cost of ₹2.85 crore.

The space is expected to benefit candidates preparing for competitive exams and entrepreneurs looking to work on new initiatives. It also has meeting rooms and other amenities.

Mr. Stalin also laid the foundation stone for installing view cutters to benefit residents in Wards 64 to 70. As many s 77 view cutters are to be installed at a total cost of ₹3 crore. He inaugurated three multi-purpose centres and further laid the foundation stone for the construction of a gym for women and a library.

One of the multi-purpose centres has been constructed on Mohammed Hussain Colony 5th Cross Street, and the other two on G.K.M. Colony 24th A Street. The CM also inspected the pumping station on G.K.M. Colony.

He reviewed work towards a permanent solution for clearing water from Perambur subway during the monsoon season.

Ministers KR. Periakaruppan, R. Sakkarapani, and P.K. Sekarbabu; Chennai Mayor R. Priya; MPs Kalanidhi Veeraswamy and R. Girirajan; MLAs Thayagam Kavi and Joseph Samuel; and senior officials were present.