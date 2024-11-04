GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. CM Stalin inaugurates coworking space for students, entrepreneurs in Chennai

Located on Jagannathan Street at Agaram, the ‘Mudhalvar Padaippagam’ has been established jointly by the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority

Updated - November 04, 2024 04:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurates ‘Mudhalvar Padaippagam’, a coworking and learning space, in his Assembly constituency, Kolathur, on Monday, November 4, 2024

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurates ‘Mudhalvar Padaippagam’, a coworking and learning space, in his Assembly constituency, Kolathur, on Monday, November 4, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A state-of-the-art ‘Mudhalvar Padaippagam’, a coworking and learning space, was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in his Assembly constituency, Kolathur, on Monday (November 4, 2024). About 40 people could use the coworking space and about 50 students could use the learning space at any given time.

Located on Jagannathan Street at Agaram in Kolathur, the ‘Mudhalvar Padaippagam’ has been established jointly by the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority under the North Chennai Development Programme at a cost of ₹2.85 crore.

The space is expected to benefit candidates preparing for competitive exams and entrepreneurs looking to work on new initiatives. It also has meeting rooms and other amenities.

Mr. Stalin also laid the foundation stone for installing view cutters to benefit residents in Wards 64 to 70. As many s 77 view cutters are to be installed at a total cost of ₹3 crore. He inaugurated three multi-purpose centres and further laid the foundation stone for the construction of a gym for women and a library.

One of the multi-purpose centres has been constructed on Mohammed Hussain Colony 5th Cross Street, and the other two on G.K.M. Colony 24th A Street. The CM also inspected the pumping station on G.K.M. Colony.

He reviewed work towards a permanent solution for clearing water from Perambur subway during the monsoon season.

Ministers KR. Periakaruppan, R. Sakkarapani, and P.K. Sekarbabu; Chennai Mayor R. Priya; MPs Kalanidhi Veeraswamy and R. Girirajan; MLAs Thayagam Kavi and Joseph Samuel; and senior officials were present.

Published - November 04, 2024 03:43 pm IST

Related Topics

Chennai / Tamil Nadu / government / startups / education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.