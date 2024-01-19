Stalin inaugurates construction of four-lane elevated flyover on Anna Salai

January 19, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday inaugurated the construction of a 3.2-km-long, four-lane elevated flyover on Anna Salai from Teynampet to Saidapet in Chennai at an estimated cost of ₹621 crore.

The flyover is aimed at helping motorists easily cross junctions at Eldams Road, SIET College, Cenotaph Road, Nandanam, CIT Nagar Third and First Main Roads and Todd Hunter Nagar-Jones Road. The flyover would be 14 metres wide.

Ministers E.V. Velu and Ma. Subramanian and senior officials were present.

