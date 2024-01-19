GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stalin inaugurates construction of four-lane elevated flyover on Anna Salai

January 19, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday inaugurated the construction of a 3.2-km-long, four-lane elevated flyover on Anna Salai from Teynampet to Saidapet in Chennai at an estimated cost of ₹621 crore.

The flyover is aimed at helping motorists easily cross junctions at Eldams Road, SIET College, Cenotaph Road, Nandanam, CIT Nagar Third and First Main Roads and Todd Hunter Nagar-Jones Road. The flyover would be 14 metres wide.

Ministers E.V. Velu and Ma. Subramanian and senior officials were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.