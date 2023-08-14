Stalin inaugurates buildings, hands over royalty cheque to late writer’s kin

August 14, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday virtually laid the foundation stone for under-construction buildings and inaugurated new buildings built by various government departments.

The inaugurated buildings include those constructed by the Higher Education Department at various locations across the State at a total cost of ₹87.77 crore. The foundation stones were laid for various buildings to be constructed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department at a total cost of ₹80.56 crore. Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy, Minister for HR and CE P.K. Sekarbabu, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials participated.

In another event, Mr. Stalin handed over a cheque of ₹10 lakh as royalty to the family members of late Tamil writer Ma. Nannan, whose books have been nationalised. Minister for Tamil Development M.P. Saminathan was present.

