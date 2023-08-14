ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin inaugurates buildings, hands over royalty cheque to late writer’s kin

August 14, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The inaugurated buildings include those constructed by the Higher Education Department and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurating the buildings through video conference at the Secretariat on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday virtually laid the foundation stone for under-construction buildings and inaugurated new buildings built by various government departments.

The inaugurated buildings include those constructed by the Higher Education Department at various locations across the State at a total cost of ₹87.77 crore. The foundation stones were laid for various buildings to be constructed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department at a total cost of ₹80.56 crore. Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy, Minister for HR and CE P.K. Sekarbabu, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials participated.

In another event, Mr. Stalin handed over a cheque of ₹10 lakh as royalty to the family members of late Tamil writer Ma. Nannan, whose books have been nationalised. Minister for Tamil Development M.P. Saminathan was present.

