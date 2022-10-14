Stalin inaugurates bridges, buildings; distributes assistance to artistes, temples

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday virtually inaugurated railway overbridges in Dharmapuri, Salem, Cuddalore and Villupuram districts, constructed at a cost of ₹58.43 crore. He also inaugurated buildings constructed by the Social Welfare Department in Ramanathapuram and Cuddalore districts at a cost of ₹5.79 crore.

He awarded ‘porkizhis’ (purses) with ₹1 lakh each to 9 indigent Kalaimamani awardees on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nataka Manram. Kalaimamani awardees Kovai Natarajan, Santhi Ganesh, M.U. Premkumar, N. Karumuttu Thiagarajan, Prasad V.C. Rajendran, A. Lakshmi, N.G. Ganesan, N. Velavan Sangeetha and V. Rajanidhi received the ‘porkizhis’ from the Chief Minister.

Mr. Stalin distributed cheques for ₹10,000 each to folk artistes for purchasing musical instruments, costumes and ornaments. A total of ₹50 lakh has been sanctioned to 500 folk artistes, who have been registered as members of the Tamil Nadu Folk Artistes Welfare Board, for the purpose.

To facilitate the conduct of 'Oru Kaala Pooja' in 2,000 more temples, the Chief Minister gave a cheque for ₹40 crore to be deposited in favour of the Tamil Nadu Transport Development Finance Corporation Ltd. The interest from the deposit would be spent on the pooja in these temples. A deposit of ₹2 lakh has been made for each of the 2,000 temples. It may be recalled that in November last year, deposits to the tune of ₹130 crore were made for performing pooja in 12,959 temples.

Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu, Minister for Industries, Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials participated in these events at the Secretariat.