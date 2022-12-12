Stalin inaugurates Bharathiyar’s house in Varanasi

December 12, 2022 08:12 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - CHENNAI

Special Correspondent

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin paying floral tribute to Mahakavi Subramanya Bharathiyar on the occasion of Poet’s 100th death anniversary at Kamarajar Salai in Chennai. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday inaugurated the renovated house in Varanasi where poet Bharathi lived, and unveiled his bust through video conferencing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister also released a souvenir marking the centenary of the death anniversary of the poet. School Education Minister Mahesh Poyyamozhi received it. Information Minister M.P. Saminathan participated in the event in Varanasi.

Mr. Stalin had announced that the centenary of Bharathi’s death anniversary would be observed as Mahakavi Day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The government had decided to renovate the house he lived while in Varanasi. As per the Chief Minister’s announcement, the government entered into an agreement with the owner of the house and a portion was renovated at a cost of ₹18 lakh. The house has a bust of Bharathi, photographs depicting his life, and a library.

Information Secretary R. Selvaraj, Bharathiyar’s sister’s son Kedara Venkatakrishnan and additional director M.P. Anbucholan participated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US