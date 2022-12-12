  1. EPaper
Stalin inaugurates Bharathiyar’s house in Varanasi

December 12, 2022 08:12 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - CHENNAI

Special Correspondent
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin paying floral tribute to Mahakavi Subramanya Bharathiyar on the occasion of Poet’s 100th death anniversary at Kamarajar Salai in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin paying floral tribute to Mahakavi Subramanya Bharathiyar on the occasion of Poet’s 100th death anniversary at Kamarajar Salai in Chennai. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday inaugurated the renovated house in Varanasi where poet Bharathi lived, and unveiled his bust through video conferencing.

The Chief Minister also released a souvenir marking the centenary of the death anniversary of the poet. School Education Minister Mahesh Poyyamozhi received it. Information Minister M.P. Saminathan participated in the event in Varanasi.

Mr. Stalin had announced that the centenary of Bharathi’s death anniversary would be observed as Mahakavi Day.

The government had decided to renovate the house he lived while in Varanasi. As per the Chief Minister’s announcement, the government entered into an agreement with the owner of the house and a portion was renovated at a cost of ₹18 lakh. The house has a bust of Bharathi, photographs depicting his life, and a library.

Information Secretary R. Selvaraj, Bharathiyar’s sister’s son Kedara Venkatakrishnan and additional director M.P. Anbucholan participated.

