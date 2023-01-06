Stalin inaugurates 46th Chennai Book Fair, Literary Festival 2023

January 06, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the 46th Chennai Book Fair organised by the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) on the YMCA College of Physical Education campus in Nandanam in Chennai on Friday. The fair is on till January 22.

Mr. Stalin handed over the Muthamizharignar Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Porkizhi Award 2023 to six persons on the occasion.

Linguist P.R. Subramanian, who translated Robert Caldwell’s TheComparativeGrammarofDravidianorSouthIndianFamilyofLanguages, received the award for prose/research. Poet Devadevan, translator C. Mohan, playwright Pralayan and authors Devibharathi (novel) and Chandra Thangaraj (short stories) received the awards for their respective categories. Minister for Information Technology T. Mano Thangaraj, Chennai South MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian, and BAPASI office-bearers were present.

During his speech, Mr. Stalin said: “If language perishes, the race will perish. If race perishes, so will be our culture. If our culture perishes, we will lose our identity. If we lose our identity, we cannot call ourselves Tamils” and further called upon writers to protect the language like political movements.

Earlier, Mr. Stalin inaugurated the Chennai Literary Festival 2023 at Anna Centenary Library. He released 100 books published by Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation, which includes the translation of HinduTamilThisai’s MaaperumTamil Kanavu on former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai by senior journalist R. Vijayasankar into English and a Tamil translation of American academic Robert Hardgrave’s book on the Dravidian movement, on the occasion.

Promoting Tamil

Pointing out the difference between studying Tamil and reading in Tamil, Mr. Stalin contended that while reading in Tamil was required, studying Tamil was required more. Though the Dravidian movement was political, it was also meant to protect the language since the beginning, the Chief Minister said.

Like the way book fairs were being organised in districts, there should be literary festivals in all districts, Mr. Stalin said. Whenever the DMK came to power in the State, it undertook several initiatives for promoting the Tamil language, he said.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and Chennai Mayor R. Priya were present.