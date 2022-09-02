Stalin in Kerala to take part in Southern Zonal Council meeting

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 02, 2022 21:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to take part in the 30th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council, scheduled to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on September 3. It will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mr. Stalin reached the capital of Kerala on Friday evening.

This would be the first time that Mr. Stalin is taking part in the Southern Zonal Council meeting as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Last year, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy represented the State at the 29th meeting of the council in Tirupati.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday’s meeting would also see the State being represented by its Chief Minister after several years. During the last few years, either the Deputy Chief Minister or Ministers and officials have represented Tamil Nadu at these meetings. The last time the Southern Zonal Council meeting was held in Tamil Nadu was in 1992.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app