Stalin in Kerala to take part in Southern Zonal Council meeting

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to take part in the 30th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council, scheduled to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on September 3. It will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mr. Stalin reached the capital of Kerala on Friday evening.

This would be the first time that Mr. Stalin is taking part in the Southern Zonal Council meeting as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Last year, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy represented the State at the 29th meeting of the council in Tirupati.

Saturday’s meeting would also see the State being represented by its Chief Minister after several years. During the last few years, either the Deputy Chief Minister or Ministers and officials have represented Tamil Nadu at these meetings. The last time the Southern Zonal Council meeting was held in Tamil Nadu was in 1992.