Stalin hoodwinked electorate during Lok Sabha polls: CM

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday reiterated his claim that DMK president M.K. Stalin had hoodwinked the electorate during the recent Lok Sabha polls by making false and impracticable promises.

Canvassing for M.R. Muthamizhselvan, the AIADMK’s candidate for the Vikravandi Assembly bypoll, he said that during the Lok Sabha polls, the DMK had promised a waiver of jewel loans below five sovereigns, borrowed by the people from cooperative and other banks. “But such a waiver was not practically possible and, had it been feasible, we, the Ministers, would have adopted it,” he said.

But Mr. Stalin took the people for a ride, only to get their votes, the CM said. Many people who had pledged their jewellery, believing Mr. Stalin’s poll assurances, were now unable to redeem the jewellery, he claimed.

How could the leader of a party that was not in power forget about the impracticality of such hollow promises, he asked.

Mr. Palaniswami said it was indeed a sorry spectacle that the people let themselves be hoodwinked by such promises during the Lok Sabha polls.

The popularity of the AIADMK as a strong party and the people’s overwhelming support for it were causing Mr. Stalin jitters. Without any evidence, he was levelling charges against the AIADMK and its allies, the CM said.

“We depend solely on people’s support, but Mr. Stalin depends on false promises,” Mr. Palaniswami claimed.

Referring to the DMK leader’s Thinnai campaign, he said Mr. Stalin was merely engaging in a political drama, and wondered why he didn’t meet the people to redress their grievances when the DMK was in power.

Mr. Palaniswami said the late MLA, K. Rathamani of the DMK, neither met him nor the Ministers while he was representing the Vikravandi constituency.

Referring to Mr. Stalin’s promise of providing 20% reservation for Vanniyars if the DMK is voted into power in 2021, Mr. Palaniswami said the DMK had been highlighting the issue of Vanniyars’ welfare only during election time. The AIADMK was for the upliftment and welfare of not only Vanniyars but all sections of society, he said.

The 69% reservation in Tamil Nadu was ensured only by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. he noted.

He appealed to the voters to ensure that the DMK bites the dust.