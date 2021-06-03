Tamil Nadu

Stalin holds talks with Bharat Biotech officials

Inviting projects: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin meeting officials of Bharat Biotech at the Secretariat on Thursday.
Special Correspondent CHENNAI 03 June 2021 23:54 IST
Updated: 03 June 2021 23:54 IST

Opening of vaccine units discussed

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chaired a meeting with representatives of Bharat Biotech International Limited at the Secretariat here on Thursday.

An official release from the government said the meeting discussed the establishment of the company’s vaccine manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu.

An official source said the company made a presentation on its profile. “However, no decision has been made,” the source said.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Bharat Biotech joint managing director Suchitra Ella, its executive director Sai Prasad and senior government officials were present.

