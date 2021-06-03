Stalin holds talks with Bharat Biotech officials

Opening of vaccine units discussed

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chaired a meeting with representatives of Bharat Biotech International Limited at the Secretariat here on Thursday.

An official release from the government said the meeting discussed the establishment of the company’s vaccine manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu.

An official source said the company made a presentation on its profile. “However, no decision has been made,” the source said.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Bharat Biotech joint managing director Suchitra Ella, its executive director Sai Prasad and senior government officials were present.