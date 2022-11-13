Stalin holds review meeting amid heavy rain across districts

Chief Minister instructs officials to be ready to handle challenges

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 13, 2022 00:26 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday held a review meeting on the precautionary measures to be taken as heavy rain lashed Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai and other districts on Saturday.

According to an official release, 37 districts on an average received 47.03 mm rain on November 11. Mayiladuthurai recorded 350 mm, Sirkazhi (436 mm), Kollidam (317 mm) and Chidambaram (308 mm).

Apart from this, 18 other districts including Karur, Tiruppur, Pudukottai have recorded heavy rainfalls. The Chief Minister enquired about the relief measures taken for the affected people, it added.

Support our reporting.
Mr. Stalin was updated about the situation in Chennai where 169 relief centres were kept ready and 16,000 food packets distributed. Given the rain forecast for November 12 and November 13, he further instructed that the monitoring officers appointed for Chennai and other districts must take precautionary and necessary relief measures and the relief camps should be kept ready. He also instructed District Collectors and officials to be prepared to handle the challenges.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy, Chief Secretary Irai Anbu, Additional Chief Secretary, Commissioner of Revenue Administration, S.K. Prabakar, Director-General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu and Revenue Secretary Kumar Jayant were present at the meeting.

