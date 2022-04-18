Stalin hints at honorarium for elected representatives in town panchayats

The Chief Minister announces enhancement of financial powers of authorities in urban local bodies

The Tamil Nadu government would assess the financial status of urban local bodies and accordingly issue orders soon for providing honorarium to elected representatives in them, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said here on Monday. However, he did not elaborate any further on the issue.

During a meeting of newly-elected chairperson and vice chairperson in town panchayats, Mr. Stalin also announced enhancement of financial powers of authorities in the urban local bodies for according administrative sanction for funds.

For Grade I & Grade II Town Panchayat Council, the slab would be increased from ₹4 lakh to ₹10 lakh, while the slab for Special and Selection Grade Town Panchayat Council, it would be increased from ₹8 lakh to ₹15 lakh, he said.

At the level of Assistant Director of Town Panchayats, it would be increased from ₹20 lakh to ₹30 lakh and it would be increased from ₹30 lakh to ₹50 lakh at the Collector level, Mr. Stalin said.

The Chief Minister also called upon the elected representatives to monitor whether the funds were being properly spent for the intended schemes. If the elected representatives ensured basic amenities for the general public, the people would celebrate them, Mr. Stalin said.

Recalling his commending a DMK councillor Pushpavathy in Salem district, Mr. Stalin said she sold idlis on a cart before being elected as a councillor and she continued to do the same even after the election.

“She had not forgotten what she was, even after her election. She remains among the people and lives along with them. This is important. You all should realise that it is an opportunity to serve the people. You should not behave as if you have got something big and stay away from the people,” Mr. Stalin said.

Pointing out that many of the elected representatives were women, Mr. Stalin observed: “Many women have been elected. Once you were advocating for reservation for women. Going by this, men need reservation. It won’t be a surprise if there comes a time when men would need reservation. I am happy that we could realise the reservation for women envisioned by Periyar.”

Though various schemes were being planned from the Secretariat, the elected representatives need to ensure that they reached the people and benefitted them, the CM said. “Whenever there are threats to the ideals of democracy, this government would see to it that they are set right and would stand by you,” he said.

Recalling his tours, Mr. Stalin said he would visit his constituency the next day after he returned from tours. Be it the time when he was the Mayor, a legislator and now the Chief Minister, he would always visit his constituency once a week or once in 10 days, he said.