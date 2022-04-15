Stalin has breakfast at house of Narikuravar student

He hands over welfare assistance to members of the community at two places

He hands over welfare assistance to members of the community at two places

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited Tiruvallur district on Friday and distributed welfare assistance to beneficiaries from the Narikuravar community in the Avadi area. He also had breakfast in the house of Dharshini, a student from the community, at Paruthipattu.

Mr. Stalin interacted with members of the community, received petitions and handed over medical insurance cards to 39 beneficiaries, ration cards to 20 beneficiaries, financial assistance under social security schemes to four persons and loans to road-side vendors. Over 100 families of the community received the benefits at Jaya Nagar in the Tirumullaivoyal residential area.

Later, he visited Paruthipattu and had breakfast at the house of Dharshini, who was one of the three girls whose speech went viral on social media and who were later invited by the Chief Minister to the Secretariat for an interaction last month. He also handed over welfare assistance to over 120 beneficiaries.

“The Chief Minister informed them that at his meeting with the Prime Minister, he handed over a representation for including the Narikuravar community in the list of Scheduled Tribes,” an official release said.

On his way back from a function in the Avadi Municipal Corporation, Mr. Stalin paid a surprise visit to the T-1 Ambattur police station where he inspected records and reviewed action taken on complaints.

Minister for Dairy Development S.M. Nassar, hailing from the district; Poonamallee MLA A. Krishnaswamy; Avadi Mayor G. Udhayakumar; Deputy Mayor S. Suriyakumar; Director of Municipal Administration P. Ponniah; Tiruvallur Collector Alby John Varghese; and senior officials were present.

Last month, after meeting students at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister virtually interacted with people in their localities and they had invited him to visit them. “At their invitation, the Chief Minister visited them on Friday,” an official release said.