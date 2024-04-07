Stalin has betrayed govt. staff, teachers, says Ramadoss

April 07, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Sunday criticised Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s remarks that demands of the government employees and teachers could not be fulfilled due to the financial stress.

In a statement, he said the State’s financial stress was not a secret and it was in a similar situation three years ago too. The DMK, which earlier ruled the State for five times, was very well aware of the financial situation and made the poll promise that the demand of the government employees would be fulfilled, Dr. Ramadoss said.

They won the assembly election by giving poll promises that they would fulfil the demands of government employees and teachers including the one on moving back to the old pension scheme. They won with the support of government employees and teachers, he said.

Government employees and teachers should realize that the Chief Minister’s statement that their demands would be fulfilled once INDIA block forms government at the Centre was an act of betrayal and should teach the DMK a lesson, Dr. Ramadoss said. He pointed out that the AIADMK regime under Jayalalithaa lost all 40 seats in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, due to its action against State government employees, which it later reversed.

“Now history is repeating. The government employees and people should defeat the DMK alliance. After it is done, all their demands including moving back to old pension scheme will be fulfilled,” he said.

