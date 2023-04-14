ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin hands over ‘Thirunangaiyar’ award

April 14, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State government observes April 15 every year as ‘Thirunangaiyar Day’

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handing over the award to P. Aishwarya from Vellore on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handed over the State-level award for ‘Thirunangaiyar’ to transperson P. Aishwarya from Vellore district during a function in the Secretariat in Chennai on Friday.

He also handed over a cheque for ₹1 lakh and a citation to the recipient, who has served the transperson community for the past 22 years and has been creating awareness about them through folklore and drama, an official release said.

Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P. Geetha Jeevan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were also present. The State government observes April 15 every year as ‘Thirunangaiyar Day’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US