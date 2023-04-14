HamberMenu
Stalin hands over ‘Thirunangaiyar’ award

The State government observes April 15 every year as ‘Thirunangaiyar Day’

April 14, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handing over the award to P. Aishwarya from Vellore on Friday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handing over the award to P. Aishwarya from Vellore on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handed over the State-level award for ‘Thirunangaiyar’ to transperson P. Aishwarya from Vellore district during a function in the Secretariat in Chennai on Friday.

He also handed over a cheque for ₹1 lakh and a citation to the recipient, who has served the transperson community for the past 22 years and has been creating awareness about them through folklore and drama, an official release said.

Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P. Geetha Jeevan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were also present. The State government observes April 15 every year as ‘Thirunangaiyar Day’.

